WATCH: ‘Ġej Bic-Chocolate!’ Maltese Taxi Driver’s Lesson On Mintoff Doesn’t End Well

Mintoff is just one of those figures every single Maltese person has heard of, developed an opinion on, and probably even argued endlessly about. Sometimes, though, we forget that most of the world doesn’t really know – or care – about our tiny island’s former Prime Ministers… which leads to the glorious moment when you have to explain it all.

In a short video that’s been steadily making the rounds online, a Maltese taxi driver runs his tourist passengers through the life and times of Dom Mintoff, and why the politician is so highly revered to this day.

However, the whole thing comes crashing down when the tourists mention the C word. No, not that; chocolate, of course.

The driver’s tone instantly changes to that of frustration, as he fumbles to explain that Mintoff was actually not banning chocolate in Malta, but “he made the Maltese chocolate, that’s why he was very big”.