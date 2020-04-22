WATCH: Gaia Raises Awareness On Domestic Violence In COVID-19 With Brutally Honest Tik Tok Video

The Coronavirus has driven people inside but for some the real danger is lurking within the four walls they call home.

For some, staying at home means having to live in fear of domestic violence 24/7 and the topic tends to get overlooked amidst the chaos and cloud of the coronavirus.

Gaia Cauchi wanted to raise awareness on the issue and addressed her 35,000 strong Tik Tok fanbase with a video highlighting how staying at home might not be so nice after all.

“It’s true that we have to stay home and stay safe, but I can imagine how domestic violence is becoming even worse as we can’t go out and have to stay with our family,” Gaia told Lovin Mata with regards to her video.

In the video, Gaia takes on the role of a woman from when she first meets her significant other to when she falls in love and eventually finds out the dark truth behind him.

“Home might not be so nice after all.”

In this world, a percentage shows up whenever she’s in danger. As Gaia falls deeper in love, the percentage rises and the true colours of the abusive relationship seep through.

Until it reaches 100% and that’s when the things get bad.

“I’ve never dealt with it personally thank god, but I encourage anyone that is going through something like this to speak up, because it’s never too late to talk.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has put undue pressure on society, and once again, topics such as domestic violence and even parental alienation have come to the fore of national discourse.

