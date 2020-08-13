WATCH: Ferrets And Pharoah Hounds, Here’s What Wild Rabbit Hunting In Malta Looks Like In 2020

Rabbit may be Malta’s most beloved meat, but did you know there’s an entire tradition dedicated to hunting wild rabbit on the island?

In a new video uploaded by Maltese MEP Alex Agius Saliba, viewers are briefly allowed into the world of wild rabbit hunters in Malta, and their unique tools: ferrets and Pharaoh Hounds.

“This is an important part of our culture, that is characteristic of the Maltese,” Agius Saliba said, flanked by two wild rabbit hunters.