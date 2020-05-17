WATCH: Fashion Designer Charles Recounts How He Was Beaten Outside Gozitan Club Because He Was Gay In Powerful New Anti-Hate Video
It’s International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia and Junior Minister Rosianne Cutajar has uploaded a touching video of acceptance and love featuring some of Malta’s most prominent LGBTIQ+ figures.
The video celebrates just how far Malta has come in terms of equality and discrimination with members of the community speaking up about their struggles and journey over the years.
The heart-felt video delves into the lives of those who’ve been stigmatised as a result of their sexual orientation, from bullying to alienation.
Most notably it features fashion superstars Charles & Ron, with Charles recounting how he was once beaten and chased outside a club in Gozo because he was gay.
The video carries a bittersweet tone of the struggles members of the gay and transgender community have had to go to be accepted.
Thankfully, much has changed since then with Malta making significant progress for the LGBT community, including the introduction of civil unions, adoption and cohabitation rights for same-sex couples, inclusive education and some of the most advanced policies concerning gender expression in the world.
And just a few days ago, Malta ranked the highest in terms of LGBT rights in Europe for the fifth year in a row.
“You are who you are, you love who you love, our country accepts you as you are. We are all equal humans,” Rosianne said on Facebook.