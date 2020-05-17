WATCH: Fashion Designer Charles Recounts How He Was Beaten Outside Gozitan Club Because He Was Gay In Powerful New Anti-Hate Video

It’s International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia and Junior Minister Rosianne Cutajar has uploaded a touching video of acceptance and love featuring some of Malta’s most prominent LGBTIQ+ figures.

The video celebrates just how far Malta has come in terms of equality and discrimination with members of the community speaking up about their struggles and journey over the years.

The heart-felt video delves into the lives of those who’ve been stigmatised as a result of their sexual orientation, from bullying to alienation.

Most notably it features fashion superstars Charles & Ron, with Charles recounting how he was once beaten and chased outside a club in Gozo because he was gay.