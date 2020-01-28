WATCH: Don’t Look Down! Cirque Du Soleil Dancer Performs Death-Defying Stunt Over Valletta Bastions
Queasy at the thought of heights and precariously placed acrobatic moves? Then you’re going to want to look away for this one.
Instagram has just been treated to a short daredevil stunt courtesy of a Russian world champion dancer who decided to take his Cirque Du Soleil antics into the streets… or rather, the Valletta bastions.
“When I was in Malta with Cirque Du Soleil I wasn’t supposed to do this, but I promised to share it when I’m back home,” Dimitry Politov cheekily stated online.
In the clip, the fitter-than-fit dancer can be seen scaling the railings at the edge of the capital’s Lower Barrakka Gardens just down the road from the MCC and hanging off the outer side like a legit human flag.
For those who somehow weren’t already impressed, the clip ends with the camera panning down to the road below. And of course, Politov just had to choose the point where the road goes further downhill into the Waterfront, making his stunt all that more breathtaking.
Gravity-defying Dimitry Politov is no ordinary daredevil, and has a laundry list of achievements under his no doubt tightly fastened belt.
A worldwide pole dancing champion for practically every single year since 2015, Politov tours the world with the Cirque Du Soleil troupe, frequently uploading impressive videos of him hanging off things horizontally.
In fact, this latest clip – while absolutely batshit crazy – isn’t even the only stunt he’s pulled off in Malta, with videos of the dancer defying gravity by the side of Valletta’s bastions and down the capital’s iconic steps having also been shared.
The daring video does seem to have struck a chord with his 132,000 followers though, already amassing 35,000 views in less than a week.