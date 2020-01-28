WATCH: Don’t Look Down! Cirque Du Soleil Dancer Performs Death-Defying Stunt Over Valletta Bastions

Queasy at the thought of heights and precariously placed acrobatic moves? Then you’re going to want to look away for this one.

Instagram has just been treated to a short daredevil stunt courtesy of a Russian world champion dancer who decided to take his Cirque Du Soleil antics into the streets… or rather, the Valletta bastions.

“When I was in Malta with Cirque Du Soleil I wasn’t supposed to do this, but I promised to share it when I’m back home,” Dimitry Politov cheekily stated online.

In the clip, the fitter-than-fit dancer can be seen scaling the railings at the edge of the capital’s Lower Barrakka Gardens just down the road from the MCC and hanging off the outer side like a legit human flag.

For those who somehow weren’t already impressed, the clip ends with the camera panning down to the road below. And of course, Politov just had to choose the point where the road goes further downhill into the Waterfront, making his stunt all that more breathtaking.