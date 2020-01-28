د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Don’t Look Down! Cirque Du Soleil Dancer Performs Death-Defying Stunt Over Valletta Bastions

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Queasy at the thought of heights and precariously placed acrobatic moves? Then you’re going to want to look away for this one.

Instagram has just been treated to a short daredevil stunt courtesy of a Russian world champion dancer who decided to take his Cirque Du Soleil antics into the streets… or rather, the Valletta bastions.

“When I was in Malta with Cirque Du Soleil I wasn’t supposed to do this, but I promised to share it when I’m back home,” Dimitry Politov cheekily stated online. 

In the clip, the fitter-than-fit dancer can be seen scaling the railings at the edge of the capital’s Lower Barrakka Gardens just down the road from the MCC and hanging off the outer side like a legit human flag.

For those who somehow weren’t already impressed, the clip ends with the camera panning down to the road below. And of course, Politov just had to choose the point where the road goes further downhill into the Waterfront, making his stunt all that more breathtaking.

Whatever you do, do NOT try this at home... or at the Lower Barrakka Gardens. Or anywhere.

Whatever you do, do NOT try this at home... or at the Lower Barrakka Gardens. Or anywhere.

Gravity-defying Dimitry Politov is no ordinary daredevil, and has a laundry list of achievements under his no doubt tightly fastened belt.

A worldwide pole dancing champion for practically every single year since 2015, Politov tours the world with the Cirque Du Soleil troupe, frequently uploading impressive videos of him hanging off things horizontally.

In fact, this latest clip – while absolutely batshit crazy – isn’t even the only stunt he’s pulled off in Malta, with videos of the dancer defying gravity by the side of Valletta’s bastions and down the capital’s iconic steps having also been shared.

The daring video does seem to have struck a chord with his 132,000 followers though, already amassing 35,000 views in less than a week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Freeze ❄️ ????: @mizukishina ????: @cirquedusoleilevents #dimitrypolitov #wecirque #cirquedusoleil #vitori #malta

A post shared by Dimitry Politov (@dimitrypolitov) on

Tag someone who’s terrified of heights

READ NEXT: WATCH: Holy Shade! Archbishop Scicluna Wonders Whether We're Getting Bvlgari And Petrus Carnival Floats

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK