WATCH: Diver Comes Across ‘Jelly-Like’ Alien Sea Creature Off The Coast Of Gozo

It may be too cold to go swimming now but if you decide to brave the chilly Mediterranean sea you’ll be met with some fascinating sights.

‘Found this jelly-like species whilst diving in Gozo. I have never come across this throughout my diving experience. I had to hold it in my hands to show you what it was and when I let it go it was like it had no life. It looks like a small whale or dolphin … any idea what it could be?,” the diver said in a Facebook post.

Turns out that this jelly-like species in fact ‘belongs to the salp family’ according to marine biologist Alan Deidun and, thankfully, is completely harmless.

According to Deidun, the tunicate is not a jellyfish and does not sting, it only filters water which explains its crazy-looking gelatinous body.

Though it may not be as exciting as we originally thought, the salp is still super unique and a rare sight in Maltese waters that baffles even the most experienced diver…

…It goes to show just how diverse and fascinating the Meditteranean really is!

Tag a diver