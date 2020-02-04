د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Diver Comes Across ‘Jelly-Like’ Alien Sea Creature Off The Coast Of Gozo

By ,

0
Article Featured Image

It may be too cold to go swimming now but if you decide to brave the chilly Mediterranean sea you’ll be met with some fascinating sights.

A video uploaded by Maltese Facebook page Raniero’s Adventures captures a ‘jelly-like species’ swimming off the coast of Gozo and it literally looks like it came straight out of a sci-fi movie.

‘Found this jelly-like species whilst diving in Gozo. I have never come across this throughout my diving experience. I had to hold it in my hands to show you what it was and when I let it go it was like it had no life. It looks like a small whale or dolphin … any idea what it could be?,” the diver said in a Facebook post.

Turns out that this jelly-like species in fact ‘belongs to the salp family’ according to marine biologist Alan Deidun and, thankfully, is completely harmless.

According to Deidun, the tunicate is not a jellyfish and does not sting, it only filters water which explains its crazy-looking gelatinous body.

Though it may not be as exciting as we originally thought, the salp is still super unique and a rare sight in Maltese waters that baffles even the most experienced diver…

…It goes to show just how diverse and fascinating the Meditteranean really is!

Tag a diver

READ NEXT: Junior College Students Can Save Money On Hot Beverages By Bringing Their Travel Mug With Them From Today

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK