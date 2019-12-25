WATCH: Chucky’s Patience Is Gone, Just Like His Voice, But That’s Not Stopping Him From Bringing The Banter To X Factor Malta
Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to mourn the loss of Chucky Bartolo’s patience with the X Factor. We’re halfway to the live shows and Chucky’s got something to say about our first finalists…
Where does one turn to for an Alexism when there is no Alex Alden?
To Ira Losco, of course. She’s out there wondering if it really is a man’s world, just like Destiny sang.
And if you thought that tea was hot, well, then check your thermostat ‘cos Chucky’s dropping a signature ‘go back to your country’ on the guest judges’ opinions:
Every time they’re talking, he’s left confused, despite their positive inputs.
Did anyone else notice Ira’s accent switching between an old London businessman and her usual, classic Ira tone whenever she was addressing Louisa Johnson directly?
Maybe, just like Dav.Jr, Chucky couldn’t really explain what happened, what happened inside his head while watching…
But that’s most likely because of Gail’s departure from the show.
Goodbye, his love, goodbye…
There’s all that and more (including Chucky shading the absolute hell out of Ray for dropping Giovanni and Matt Blxck – ‘cos he’s all for representation) on this week’s X Banter.
If you’re looking for a reason to not watch the X Factor, you’ve got it here: it’s called X Banter and it airs every week shortly after the X Factor on Sundays.
Interested in becoming a sponsor of this show? Get in touch with us at jon@lovinmalta.com