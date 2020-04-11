WATCH: Ċenturjun Vs. Corona – Lone Roman Soldier Takes To Madliena’s Streets For Good Friday Procession

د . إAEDSRر . س

Good Friday processions all over Malta and Gozo might’ve been called off yesterday as the world continues to battle the spread of COVID-19, but one Madliena resident still took the opportunity to practice the tradition with a whole lot of social distancing.

“I challenged the corona virus today,” Gregory Brincat told Facebook on Friday afternoon. “Good Friday procession in the streets where I live in Madliena.”

Donning a Roman soldier outfit, Brincat took to the empty streets of Madliena as his daughter played traditional marching band songs. And while not a soul was around, residents looked on from their homes as the man continued on his decades-long tradition.

“The first time that I wore was in 1978 in Żejtun, and then in 1982 I started in Valletta up till last year,” Brinact reminisced. “I hope that next year will be in Valletta again.”

The joint family effort – his wife helped him wear the costume, his daughter played the music and his son filmed the whole thing – helped Gregory continue his 42-year tradition.

And while some people chastised the man and called the whole thing “an unfunny stunt with very bad taste”, it was clearly done with good intentions and with all the necessary precautions taken, as every street was completely deserted.

It seems like Madliena did get a Good Friday procession in 2020 after all!

