WATCH: Ċenturjun Vs. Corona – Lone Roman Soldier Takes To Madliena’s Streets For Good Friday Procession

Good Friday processions all over Malta and Gozo might’ve been called off yesterday as the world continues to battle the spread of COVID-19, but one Madliena resident still took the opportunity to practice the tradition with a whole lot of social distancing.

“I challenged the corona virus today,” Gregory Brincat told Facebook on Friday afternoon. “Good Friday procession in the streets where I live in Madliena.”

Donning a Roman soldier outfit, Brincat took to the empty streets of Madliena as his daughter played traditional marching band songs. And while not a soul was around, residents looked on from their homes as the man continued on his decades-long tradition.

“The first time that I wore was in 1978 in Żejtun, and then in 1982 I started in Valletta up till last year,” Brinact reminisced. “I hope that next year will be in Valletta again.”