WATCH: ‘Cathedral Crawlers’ Scaling Valletta’s Towering St. Paul’s Spire Looks As Dramatic As You Think

If you wish to donate to this cause, click on the link below:http://www.savethecathedral.com/

It’s impossible to imagine Valletta’s skyline without the steeple of St. Paul’s Pro-Cathedral. But as an urgent need for restoration has put the structure at risk, works on the towering building have led to some very dramatic shots.

Last November, a group of British steeplejacks were specifically flown in to Malta to perform some much-needed work on the Valletta cathedral. The work in question – fixing St. Paul’s Lightning Protection System – was a rigorous two-day operation that made for some beautiful filming… and local filmmakers Juwill Productions definitely didn’t disappoint.

“Recent expert architectural inspections have identified severe problems threatening the tower, the spire and the external and internal stonework,” the production house explained in a Facebook post sharing some glorious footage from the works.

“Parts of the structure are now officially described as ‘unstable’.”