WATCH: ‘Bil-Bajd Barra!’ Maltese Priest’s Homily Is The Perfect Pick-Me-Up To Get You Through Another Day

Spirits all around the world might not be at their very highest right now, but one Maltese priest’s homily-slip has already managed to make thousands around the islands crack up.

As Easter continues to hurriedly approach and signs of imposed social distancing’s end are nowhere to be seen – just this week, it was announced that schools are to remain closed for another month – many have been left wondering just how many plans are going to be ruined by the spread of COVID-19.

To reassure the faithful during a televised mass, one priest’s words rang far and wide… but some were just too perfect for meme fodder.

“We need to preserve our faith in the spirit,” the priest can be heard urging watchers in a video that has already amassed 12,000 views on one Facebook page alone and countless more on WhatsApp threads all around the nation.

“Just like when it comes to Easter, no matter how we celebrate it; with a decorated church, a naked church, our streets with figolli and eggs out…”