WATCH: Arizona TikToker Gushing Over Malta Is The Wholesome Fangirling We Didn’t Know We Needed

Frustration, doom and gloom have dominated the world’s headlines for nearly a whole year now, so when an overdose of wholesomeness makes its way to people’s phones, you best believe everyone’s going to happily gobble it all up.
That’s exactly what happened when one very excited American woman “moved indefinitely” to Malta… and started fangirling over the island’s sights, sounds and tastes on TikTok.
Hyla only arrived in Malta a couple of weeks ago, but ever since she started fawning over the island, her views skyrocketed from a couple of hundred to over 22,000 on one video, and it’s clearly a case of locals all clamouring in to enjoy the wholesome content.
“This is super cool,” she excitedly posted from Malta’s countryside. “I’m from Arizona and my hometown looks a lot like this… except no ocean. And there’s the other side of the island!”
And sure, she might’ve gotten that “ocean” part wrong (something which people were quick to point out), but the jovial fangirling quickly made the rounds among proud islanders.
This wasn’t the first (or last) time the TikToker posted from Malta, with everything from doorway rating to pastizzi review also featuring.
Yes, you read that right; you can watch Hyla rate Valletta’s different doorways – or compare pastizzi from Mosta’s Premier and Jeff’s – all while keeping that excited look on her face!
“I’m overwhelmed with this new place and life that I’ve found myself in.”
Replying to a local’s comment, Hyla explained that she has now actually moved to Malta.
“So I will be here indefinitely, and I’m very excited to explore this new country,” she continued, smiling. “I’ve never been to the Mediterranean, so this is super exciting for me.”
In a separate TikTok, she opened up about how she had looked at eight apartments in two days, finally settling on one “closer to uni because it felt right”.
If you’re looking for some #MaltaLove to brighten up your newsfeed, here’s one TikToker you need to be following.
