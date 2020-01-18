WATCH: A Star Is Born: Giorgia Mae Steals Her Father Robert Abela’s Spotlight On Xarabank

Robert Abela may have the nation’s trust, but it’s his daughter Giorgia Mae that has our hearts. The young daughter of the newly-appointed Prime Minister was the star of the show on last night’s episode of popular TV show Xarabank and even had a small seven-minute segment dedicated entirely to herself. It seems like Giorgia may have a future in public speaking as she warmed up to the camera during a pre-recorded interview in which Xarabank asked her several questions about her father… and it is the cutest thing ever.

From sharing her love of gymnastics and cooking to delivering some very knowledgeable and mature answers on the role of the Prime Minister, young miss Mae received warm applause from the audience and a resounding amount of popularity online. We find out that Giorgia also wants to become a vet and eventually Prime Minister one day which we can totally see happening due to her infectious personality (you have my vote). But perhaps the best part of the interview was when she was asked if she had a nickname for her father… … whom she apparently calls Spongebob.