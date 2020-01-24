WATCH: A Rundown Of The Secret Letter Which Tried To Frame PL Deputy Leader For Daphne Caruana Galizia’s Murder

Had it been for the author of a mysterious letter, the Labour Party’s deputy leader Chris Cardona could have been arrested for the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Lovin Malta has since acquired a copy of this letter and our own Jon Mallia has now explained it in eight minutes, reading right off it to detail the cold, calculating plot to frame Cardona for the assassination.

Murder suspect Yorgen Fenech had passed this letter to police while under arrest, stating his doctor Adrian Vella had given it to him on behalf of Keith Schembri, back then the Prime Minister’s chief of staff. Vella was later arrested himself and corroborated Fenech’s version of events but Schembri denied it under oath. The letter claims Cardona had ordered the assassination of Caruana Galizia out of fear that he would be found guilty of perjury in a libel case he had instituted against the journalist after she alleged that he had visited a German brothel. It portrays Fenech as a victim who had unsuccessfully tried to stop the murder but who was later blackmailed by alleged middleman Melvin Theuma into recording conversations which incriminated him as one of the people behind the murder. The letter goes on to say that Fenech complied because Theuma and his accomplices had threatened to kill him.

