WATCH: A Recipe… For Disaster! Malta’s Sassiest Cooking Show Is Back Even Though No One Watched The First Season
The second season of Basically is finally here and yes, it has more sass and sarcasm than it has cooking… just the way we like it.
If you don’t remember the first season, that’s fine, because nobody does.
Malta’s sassiest cooking show is back for round two and we kicked things off with one of the easiest dishes around… vegetable dumplings.
If you didn’t get that sarcasm, then this show isn’t for you.
Lovin Malta host Matthew Baldacchino couldn’t be more enthusiastic about recreating some mouthwatering vegetable dumplings that were delivered right to our set thanks to none other than Bolt Food.
And by our set, we mean Fino’s elegant and modern showroom kitchen, because we upgraded from season one – which you don’t remember anyway.
With M&Z being so kind as to provide us with the necessary ingredients to recreate the vegetable dumplings, Matt tries his very best (again sarcasm) to recreate the dish but not without the help of a glass of wine or two, even three…maybe four?
The end product is something to behold and you can probably tell from the expressions on his animated face… he really couldn’t care less.
Basically is the only cooking show where sass is the main ingredient and we’ve got a kitchen full of that.
Now that you’ve got a taste of what’s on offer, why don’t you try to create your own home-made vegetable dumplings? With so much time on your hands, you’re bound to fuck it up just like we did.
Or, you can be smart and not take our advice and just order from Bolt Food.
Let us know what you think of the first episode of season two and give us your Basically review in the comments below!
Stay tuned for more episodes of Basically, which will come out when we feel like doing one!
Interested in becoming a sponsor of this show? Get in touch with us at jon@lovinmalta.com.