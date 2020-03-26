WATCH: A Recipe… For Disaster! Malta’s Sassiest Cooking Show Is Back Even Though No One Watched The First Season 

The second season of Basically is finally here and yes, it has more sass and sarcasm than it has cooking… just the way we like it. If you don’t remember the first season, that’s fine, because nobody does. Malta’s sassiest cooking show is back for round two and we kicked things off with one of the easiest dishes around… vegetable dumplings. If you didn’t get that sarcasm, then this show isn’t for you. Lovin Malta host Matthew Baldacchino couldn’t be more enthusiastic about recreating some mouthwatering vegetable dumplings that were delivered right to our set thanks to none other than Bolt Food. And by our set, we mean Fino’s elegant and modern showroom kitchen, because we upgraded from season one – which you don’t remember anyway.

With M&Z being so kind as to provide us with the necessary ingredients to recreate the vegetable dumplings, Matt tries his very best (again sarcasm) to recreate the dish but not without the help of a glass of wine or two, even three…maybe four?

The end product is something to behold and you can probably tell from the expressions on his animated face… he really couldn’t care less.