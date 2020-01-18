WATCH: ‘A Maltese Invasion’, VHS Documentary Reveals Harsh And Dramatic Reality Of Maltese Migrating To Australia In WWI

Though the Maltese and Australians may share a special bond formed from generations of migration, recent footage of a 2003 ABC documentary sheds light on how many Maltese were mistreated, abused and imprisoned for trying to enter Australia back in the day.

‘The Maltese of New Caledonia’ aired on ABC TV’s ‘Lateline’ program back in 2003 but was recently digitised and the story it tells is truly remarkable…

In 1916, during the height of World War I, many Maltese men (who also happened to be Gallipoli veterans) boarded two ships and sailed to Sydney with high hopes of starting a new life in the pacific.

However, what they were met with was a blockade of restrictive immigration policies imposed by Australian Prime Minister Billy Hughes and implemented with racist and nationalist undertones.