Maltese Sisters Celebrating Mum’s Birthday During COVID-19 Isolation Is What We Need To Uplift Our Spirits

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has driven the nation into isolation and, in some cases, separated families for the foreseeable future.

But that hasn’t stopped some from making the most of the situation and these daughters came up with a fun and innovative way of celebrating their mum’s birthday while she’s cooped up inside.

Daniela Mizzi and her sister were supposed to spend yesterday having tea and celebrating their mum’s 69th birthday but didn’t want to risk any chance of infecting her with the coronavirus.

“We haven’t visited our parents for 2 weeks now because we decided to take the necessary precautions since the very first cases of COVID in Malta,” Daniela said in a Facebook post.

Instead, Daniela and her sister did what they could to celebrate their mum’s birthday and surprised her with banners and a happy birthday song outside her house, while their mum watched from the safety of her balcony.