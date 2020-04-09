Malta’s Property Market And Construction Industry Will Be Debated On #CovidCalls This Afternoon

Will property and rent prices in Malta fall as a result of the COVID-19 crisis? Why is the construction industry still operating when so many businesses have been forced to close down? What does social distancing mean for the future of the real estate industry?

Minister for Social Accommodation Roderick Galdes, Malta Developers’ Association director general and former PN MP Marthese Portelli, and RE/MAX Malta CEO Kevin Buttigieg will discuss the present and future of this crucial industry on #CovidCalls this afternoon.

The show will start at 4:30pm on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page and viewers are encouraged to submit any questions they might have through the comments section.

#CovidCalls is hosted by Lovin Malta’s founder and CEO Chris Peregin and intended to give a deeper analysis beyond the breaking news stories.

