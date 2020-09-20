Kaxxaturi To Close Off Season With An Independence Day Special You Don’t Want To Miss

Forget the traditional Mass Meeting tal- Indipendenza, this coming Monday Kaxxaturi will be bringing you something way better! Jon Mallia and his team will be putting the Partit Nazzjonalista through the Kaxxaturi experience.

With the Opposition in tatters while the nation endures one crisis after the next, Jon Mallia hones in on the Blues to ask what the hell has been going on at Dar Ċentrali.

Kaxxaturi has set the new gold standard for satire in Malta and now the country’s most irreverent show is gearing up to close off its second season in style tomorrow at 7pm.

Jon is also reserving a very special call to action to the end of the program so be sure to keep watching!

If Kaxxaturi has captured your imagination in a way you never believed possible, be sure to support the movement by going to the premiere link tomorrow night and setting a reminder for Monday evening… and be sure to let all your friends and family know to do the same.

It has been a heartening season indeed. In 2020 Kaxxaturi has launched a campaign pressuring politicians to return illicitly spent public funds and is in the process of opening a constitutional case to end partisan TV for good.

“The fact that both campaigns are being completely funded by the Kaxxaturi audience is clear evidence of how ready people in Malta are to demand change. The fact that the money we set out to collect was on both occasions collected in less than 24 hours further underscores how immediate people wish for this change to be” – Mallia said.

“This eager public participation has become the bright ray of light which encourages us to forge a way ahead for Season 3.” – he continues.

But there’s still one episode to go before this season draws to a close and we promise it’s not one you will want to miss.

Join us tomorrow at 7pm!