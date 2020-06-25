Kaxxaturi Raises Over €3,000 In A Few Hours To Campaign Against Misuse Of Public Funds On Facebook

“Let’s get our money back and spend it on something better than a minister’s personal Facebook page”

Kaxxaturi’s new campaign against the widespread abuse of public funds on ministers’ personal Facebook pages has gone off to a flyer, raising €3,143 in just a few hours from almost 200 donors.

In case you missed it, Lovin Malta’s talk show last night launched an online petition requesting a comprehensive audit into Facebook misuse and demanding a full refund of any misspent taxpayer money.

As of this morning, over 1,300 people have already signed this petition.