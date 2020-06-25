Kaxxaturi Raises Over €3,000 In A Few Hours To Campaign Against Misuse Of Public Funds On Facebook
“Let’s get our money back and spend it on something better than a minister’s personal Facebook page”
Kaxxaturi’s new campaign against the widespread abuse of public funds on ministers’ personal Facebook pages has gone off to a flyer, raising €3,143 in just a few hours from almost 200 donors.
In case you missed it, Lovin Malta’s talk show last night launched an online petition requesting a comprehensive audit into Facebook misuse and demanding a full refund of any misspent taxpayer money.
As of this morning, over 1,300 people have already signed this petition.
This follows a report by the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life, which flagged widespread misuse of public funds and resources to promote posts published on ministers’ personal Facebook pages.
Viewers are being asked to donate money for the Kaxxaturi episode to be boosted all over Facebook and for the petition to Parliament to be promoted as much as possible. We’ll be spending every cent donated on promoting the Kaxxaturi episode and its petition.
Millions of euro in taxpayer money have been used to promote ministers’ personal pages, the same pages they use to spread political propaganda. The time has now come to start balancing the scales a bit.