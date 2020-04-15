Health Minister Chris Fearne Will Be Interviewed On #CovidCalls This Morning

Health Minister Chris Fearne will be interviewed on #CovidCalls at 11am this morning about the current situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in Malta and the world.

Malta has so far confirmed 393 COVID-19 cases, with three patients dying and 44 officially recovering. The government has introduced several restrictions to reduce the spread but Prime Minister Robert Abela recently said these could start being loosened within a few weeks if the public obeys the health authorities’ social distancing advice.

The interview will start at 11am on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page and viewers are encouraged to submit any questions they might have through the comments section.

#CovidCalls is hosted by Lovin Malta’s founder and CEO Chris Peregin and intended to give a deeper analysis beyond the breaking news stories.