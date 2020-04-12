From Malta Mondays To Feel-Good Fridays, This New Online Show Has Got You Covered During Quarantine

Quarantine has got us feeling all kinds of weird with long days stuck in doors, no proper routines and a general lack of things to do, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

Studio 18 has launched a new online programme – Studio Spotlight – to help restore a sense of structure to everyone’s new quarantine lifestyle and it’s a mixed bag of good fun!

The show consists of seven new segments to keep you entertained during quarantine, one dedicated to each day of the week. From Malta Mondays, Train-Me Tuesdays and Well-Being Wednesdays to Think-Tank Thursdays, Feel Good Fridays, Social Saturdays, and Shout-Out Sundays!