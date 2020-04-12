From Malta Mondays To Feel-Good Fridays, This New Online Show Has Got You Covered During Quarantine
Quarantine has got us feeling all kinds of weird with long days stuck in doors, no proper routines and a general lack of things to do, but it doesn’t have to be that way.
Studio 18 has launched a new online programme – Studio Spotlight – to help restore a sense of structure to everyone’s new quarantine lifestyle and it’s a mixed bag of good fun!
The show consists of seven new segments to keep you entertained during quarantine, one dedicated to each day of the week. From Malta Mondays, Train-Me Tuesdays and Well-Being Wednesdays to Think-Tank Thursdays, Feel Good Fridays, Social Saturdays, and Shout-Out Sundays!
It’s the online daily show that you need to keep busy, social and sane!
More than just an online show, Studio Spotlights aims to foster a sense of community through the discussion of fun and relevant topics communicated through blog posts, videos, graphics polls and more.
And it also aims to better the community too. Whether it be through discussions about the environment on Think-Thank Thursdays, learning a new recipe on Well-Being Wednesdays or staying fit from home on Train -Me Tuesdays.
Studio Spolight’s fresh approach to online shows comes down to the passionate group of young individuals behind the initiative who have dedicated their time to bring a smile on everyone’s faces…
…and with a show a day, there’s a lot to look forward to and enough content to keep you busy until all this blows over.