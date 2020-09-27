Frank Fabri To Discuss School Reopening On Tomorrow’s Lovin Daily

د . إAEDSRر . س

Frank Fabri, the permanent secretary at the Education Ministry, will appear on tomorrow morning’s edition of Lovin Daily to discuss the reopening of schools.

You can watch the live interview at 10am on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page. 

Schools have been closed since March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and were originally set to reopen next week. However, state schools will now gradually reopen as of 7th October to give teachers and staff time to get used to the several new health protocols.

Teachers and students will have to adjust to a completely new environment, with students restricted to contact with those placed in their same ‘bubble’.

Students older than 11, as well as all staff, must wear masks throughout the day, while students younger than 11 will be allowed to keep their masks off in the classroom but will have to wear them elsewhere.

Parents can opt to keep their children at home, in which case they will follow the same curriculum online through a series of pre-recorded lessons.

Despite the effort taken by schools to adjust to the ‘new normal’, a high degree of uncertainty looms over the upcoming scholastic year, particularly over the chaos that could erupt if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19.

If a single person tests positive, then everyone they came into contact with at school, as well as all the household members, will have to go into quarantine for two weeks.

Lovin Daily airs every weekday at 10am on Lovin Malta's Facebook page.

