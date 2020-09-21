Before Kaxxaturi’s Independence Day Finale Tonight, Here Is a Recap For The Season
Malta’s most irreverent show will be closing off Season 2 at 7pm tonight with an Independence Day Special that is set to give the Nationalist Party the Kaxxaturi treatment.
We have therefore compiled the entire season so far for you to binge watch in one fell swoop.
Ep.1: The Maltese Republic of Bribery
Jon tackles the ever-persistent national issue of corruption and bribery, and raises some serious questions about the nation’s soul in the process.
Ep.2: Jon vs Corona
Exchanging a suit for a robe and the studio for a home-bunker, Jon takes on the global crisis that is the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ep.3: L-Istraġi tal-Vitals
Jon breaks down one of the most convoluted and controversial deals in recent Maltese history – the sale of three public hospitals to Vitals Global Healthcare and the fallout that followed.
Ep.4: Il-Kriżi tal-Moneyval
In this boundary-pushing episode, Kaxxaturi warned of the dangers for Malta posed by an upcoming Moneyval review and launched a campaign against ministers’ widespread abuse of public funds and resources to boost their own Facebook pages.
Kaxxaturi’s appeal for a comprehensive audit into Facebook misuse and a full refund of any misspent taxpayer money has been watched over 385,000 times so far and has raised €6,144.
Ep.5: Il-Midja Partiġġjana
Political party TV stations have been part of Malta’s media landscape for decades, despite the Constitution requiring broadcasters to maintain a sense of political balance. Kaxxaturi challenged this state of play and launched a campaign to mount a constitutional case against ONE and NET, which has raised over €7,600 so far.
