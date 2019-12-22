WATCH: These TikToks Sum Up Malta’s Current Political Crisis In One Perfect Mood

With all the shit that’s been going on in Malta lately, it’s nice to be able to look at things with a little humour. While not exactly something we should all be joking about, these Tik Toks have (kinda) done just that and we’re not exactly complaining… If you’re wondering what the actual F we’re talking about, let’s give you a little reminder:

That’s right, after weeks of protesting for Prime Minsiter Joseph Muscat’s immediate resignation, the man himself took to our screens just before X Factor to tell us he was going to step down… in January. But how did we get here? Let us cast your minds back to (what we can only assume to be the 70’s), when Joseph Muscat and his former Chief of Staff were just young minds soaking up all that schoolyard knowledge…

While neither men have, so far, been charged with anything, the public are still wary of their positions at the time of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination. Keith Schembri has since exited the Labour Party, too. And for those of you at home scrolling through Facebook when the news broke, here’s a little behind-the-scenes look at what every newsroom was doing:

With every journalist rushing to break every new emerging story first, Konrad Mizzi was nowhere to be seen…

Quite frankly, Mr Mizzi, we’d also find that offensive. She could have at least let you finish your pint before pestering you with questions. What happened next? Joseph Muscat held an emergency meeting at his residence to discuss how the party would move forward. We were sent in this footage from inside Dr Muscat’s living room by an anonymous source:

What followed, apparently, was a cause for celebration for some.

While others are still waiting for their version of events to conclude in a way they see fit:

As for the expats among us, we’ve got a surprise for you all… The What The Fuck Is Going On In Malta? too long, didn’t read edition: