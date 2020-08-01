‘Until Next Time’: XFM’s Trudy Kerry Steps Down After Four Years Of Radio Shows

Best known as the host of ‘The Big Drive Home’, a weekday radio show taking place during the rush hour, Kerr announced that she will be stepping down from her role on the show’s Facebook page.

Radio host Trudy Kerr announced that she will be parting ways with local station XFM 100.2 after almost four years.

“A huge thank you to Jay for bringing me into the XFM DJ family in 2016, it’s been awesome,” Kerr said. “A special thank you to Chris and Tez who have been amazing co-presenters over the past (nearly) four years.”

“To every guest that came on the show, thank you. You made 1000 shows of magic.”

Kerr’s statement was met with a plethora of reactions from avid listeners of the radio show; with the post amassing upwards of 400 reactions in a few hours.

“You helped me get back home with a grin on my face,” said one emotional commenter. “We will miss your voice and silver tongue!”

