د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

‘Until Next Time’: XFM’s Trudy Kerry Steps Down After Four Years Of Radio Shows

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Radio host Trudy Kerr announced that she will be parting ways with local station XFM 100.2 after almost four years.

Best known as the host of ‘The Big Drive Home’, a weekday radio show taking place during the rush hour, Kerr announced that she will be stepping down from her role on the show’s Facebook page.

“A huge thank you to Jay for bringing me into the XFM DJ family in 2016, it’s been awesome,” Kerr said. “A special thank you to Chris and Tez who have been amazing co-presenters over the past (nearly) four years.”

“To every guest that came on the show, thank you. You made 1000 shows of magic.”

Kerr’s statement was met with a plethora of reactions from avid listeners of the radio show; with the post amassing upwards of 400 reactions in a few hours.

“You helped me get back home with a grin on my face,” said one emotional commenter. “We will miss your voice and silver tongue!”

Tag a friend who will miss Trudy

READ NEXT: Beloved Maltese Craft Bakery Roll Out Mouth-Watering Family-Sized Tubs

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK