WATCH: ‘We Will Triumph’: Malta’s Tourism Minister Pens Hopeful Letter To Raise Industry’s Spirits

With travel ground to a standstill, Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli has written a letter to workers in the industry, urging them to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Her letter was accompanied with a video showing the current state of Malta, with usual tourist hubs like the airport, Paceville and Valletta practically empty, before morphing to scenes of packed beaches, concerts and festivals as a message of hope for the future. “We will once again welcome tourists with the warmth that we are known for,” the video goes. “We thank the thousands of workers in the tourism industry. We are a strong nation we have triumphed against the greatest hardships throughout history and we will triumph against this.”

This is Julia Farrugia Portelli’s letter in full: As I pen this note, the ever-bustling Republic Street in Valletta is still at a standstill,. Just a few minutes ago, walking on foot to office after another Cabinet session was a humbling but daunting experience. Cafeterias, restaurant, shops and most hotels are shut. If the Covid-19 pandemic has hit all the nations of the world hard, it has hit our country even harder. An island, which depends significantly on the outside world for its economic and financial survival. We are living in trying times. However, as much as the situation is difficult, there is light – there is hope. As Tourism Minister, I want to reassure you that there is a committed team working hands on to help us get on track soonest. My first concern was, is and will remain the stakeholders in the industry, employers and employees. We have listened.