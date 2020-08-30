WATCH: Maltese Mad Lads To Cross Two Continents In 21-Year-Old, €300 Car
Can you imagine driving 20,000 kilometres in a tiny scrap car? And can you imagine counting down all those thousands of kilometres while driving through everything from European highways to Kazakhstani mountainous ranges? Well, three Maltese lads are doing just that.
In July 2021, Nick Mamo, Harry Parnis England and Nick Bonello Ghio will be taking on the Mongol Rally, one of the gruellest but coolest car adventures out there.
The challenge will see the three young Maltese hopefuls drive from Malta all the way up through Europe, then through 1,000 kilometres of desert, passying by everything from Turkey and Iran to Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Russia… and finally, as the name implies, all across Mongolia. By the end, the trio would’ve driven through about 20 different countries across both Europe and Asia.
At the heart of it all, though, is a 1999 Nissan Micra K11, that was bought for just €300 and is expected to take the lads all the way.
But don’t worry guys; the tiny green Micra passed its VRT test earlier this summer!
Even though there’s a whole year left to go until the Maltese trio takes on the herculean challenge, they’ve already been regularly updating their friends and fans on the whole process.
From adding bright new springs to a whole new set of brakes, the Micra is going through a whole lot of changes… and the lads are there documenting it every step of the day.
They’ve even worked on a dramatic AF promo video, and have started announcing sponsors for the whole thing. Clearly, there’s no backing down for this trio.
The name for all of this? Well, very aptly so, they’re going by The Micrateers.
But it’s not just about the challenge and adventure, because Micrateers are actually raising money for charity.
Before all of this kicks off, the three young Maltese men are currently raising money for two charities, and they’ve clearly got the environment in their minds and hearts.
Global non-profit organisation Cool Earth and local NGO Żibel were chosen, with the Micrateers raising money both for the worldwide anti-deforestation movement and for the fight to a cleaner Malta!
Anyone who’d like to donate to Micrateers’ cause can do so by clicking on this link.
Clearly, driving 20,000 kilometres in a car that many people might not even want if it were given to them for free doesn’t sound like a normal feat.
But let’s face it; if you’re up for doing it and look as ready and confident as Malta’s Micrateers are, then maybe normal is too boring after all.