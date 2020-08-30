WATCH: Maltese Mad Lads To Cross Two Continents In 21-Year-Old, €300 Car

Can you imagine driving 20,000 kilometres in a tiny scrap car? And can you imagine counting down all those thousands of kilometres while driving through everything from European highways to Kazakhstani mountainous ranges? Well, three Maltese lads are doing just that.

In July 2021, Nick Mamo, Harry Parnis England and Nick Bonello Ghio will be taking on the Mongol Rally, one of the gruellest but coolest car adventures out there.

The challenge will see the three young Maltese hopefuls drive from Malta all the way up through Europe, then through 1,000 kilometres of desert, passying by everything from Turkey and Iran to Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Russia… and finally, as the name implies, all across Mongolia. By the end, the trio would’ve driven through about 20 different countries across both Europe and Asia.

At the heart of it all, though, is a 1999 Nissan Micra K11, that was bought for just €300 and is expected to take the lads all the way.

But don’t worry guys; the tiny green Micra passed its VRT test earlier this summer!