These Six Airlines Will Be Operating To And From Malta As Of July

With Malta’s International Airport set to resume operations on 1st July, the first six airlines which will be flying to and from the island this summer have been announced.

Air Malta, Wizz Air, Ryanair, Lufthansa, Luxair and Swiss will all restart their flights in the first week of July, offering direct connections to 17 different airports in nine countries and regions.

As of next month, you’ll be able to travel to Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Sicily, with the full list of destinations and schedules being available here.

While the schedule is regularly being update to reflect the most recent developments, it is expected to be in place between July and October.

“All hands are on deck getting the terminal ready to welcome the first passengers after a three-month lull in commercial activity,” Malta International Airport said of its incoming summer schedule.

“Malta International Airport recommends that prospective travellers check what health and safety protocols are in place at their preferred destination prior to booking a flight,” the statement finished.

It has of course been a quiet run at MIA amidst the COVID-19 travel ban. Last month, for example, only 3,081 passengers were handled… a massive decrease of more than 670,000 people when compared to May 2019. In fact, May only had 283 take-offs and landings last month.

43% of flights in May were humanitarian and repatriation, ferrying passengers to and from more than 10 countries. The rest were cargo flights, which registered an increase of 11% in movements over the same month last year.

