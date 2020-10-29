These Are The 21 Destinations You Can Fly To With Air Malta This Winter

د . إAEDSRر . س

These may not be the most favourable times for travel but Air Malta will still be flying to 21 destinations this winter.

Air Malta will fly to London Heathrow, Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris Charles De Gaulle, Paris Orly, Lyon, Lisbon, Madrid, Berlin, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Prague, Vienna, Milan, Catania, Palermo, Rome and Moscow.

Flights to Heathrow, Amsterdam, Paris Charles De Gaulle, Paris Orly, Berlim, Frankfurt, Munich, Milan, Rome and Catania will be guaranteed by Air Malta, meaning passengers will be offered full flexibility if they need to change their flights.

Among these destinations are airports in countries which have placed Malta on its red list due to a surge in COVID-19 cases on the island.

“The situation is so fluid and the connectivity aspect is a important aspect,” Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said. “Air Malta is taking a risk to guarantee connectivity. Unless airports close, then their flights will operate come what may, even if all passengers cancel.”

“People can have their minds at rest if need to travel to meet their relatives, have an operation, close a business deal or deliver cargo… Air Malta’s planes will keep flying even if there’s only one passenger on board.”

Schembri reiterated the government’s pledge to seek EU permission to grant state aid to Air Malta, stating that the national airline is crucial in ensuring international connectivity.

“Its aims aren’t only commercial but economic and social too,” he said.

