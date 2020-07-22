Searches For Malta Surge By 395% In UK After Overtaking Spain As This Summer’s Hotspot
With Malta re-opening its doors to the world earlier this month, we’ve seen a resurgence in our beloved tourism industry. An unexpected outcome of the pandemic, however, is that we seem to be getting even more attention than when we were quarantine-free.
Following the persistent lockdown of touristic summer get-aways like Barcelona, more UK citizens have started exploring the Maltese Islands as their sunny holiday destination.
This is, in fact, proven by the 395% increase in searches for Malta since before COVID-19 struck, statistics recently published by experts from the popular British travel search engine jetcost.co.uk.
Indeed, Malta has even surged past Spain, which is a renowned travel location among British nationals.
I hope you’re excited to see our beautiful island bustling with life and tourists appreciating our culture again.