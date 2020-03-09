د . إAEDSRر . س

Ryanair Flights From Bergamo To Be Suspended ‘Effective Immediately’, Malta’s Tourism Minister Confirms

As fears over the coronavirus continue to spread, Malta’s Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli has just confirmed that, “effectively immediately”, Ryanair flights from Milan, Bergamo and Treviso have been suspended “until further notice”.

Farrugia Portelli made the announcement at about 1pm today, saying the decision comes following official discussions with Malta Air / Ryanair officials led by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

This announcement comes one day after Air Malta suspended its daily flights from Milan “until further notice”.

In the last couple of weeks, Italy’s coronavirus have surged, with 7,375 cases being confirmed by Sunday.

