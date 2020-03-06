PN Wants Air Malta To Cut Its Flight Costs By €25 To Encourage Tourism Amidst Coronavirus Fears

Air Malta should temporarily reduce all its flight costs by €25 to incentivise tourism to the island amidst a declining global appetite for travel over fears of contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“As reported in the media, the spread of COVID-19 is leaving negative effects on Malta’s tourism sector,” PN spokesperson Robert Arrigo, who himself owns a travel company, said. “The PN is therefore proposing that Air Malta reduces its flights by €25 until the end of March and that it doesn’t charge customers when they change their flight dates. This should incentivise the sector to start recovering immediately.”