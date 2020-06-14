Malta Will Work On Incentives To Attract Tourists As Airport Set To Reopen Next Month

With Malta set to fully reopen its airport on 14th July, focus is now set to turn to attracting tourists to the country.

“The opening of the airport will further sustain our tourism and economy,” Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli told Lovin Malta. “The work that has been done over the past weeks and months have classified Malta as one of the safest destinations.”

“The Ministry together with the Malta Tourism Authority will be focusing on marketing and different incentives to attract tourists.”

On 1st July, Malta will open its airport to Spain, Italy, France, Poland, Croatia, Greece, Iceland, Slovakia, Cyprus, Lithuania, Latvia, Norway, Switzerland, Estonia, Denmark, Hungary, Austria, Luxembourg, Germany, Czechia, Ireland, and Finland.

However, airports in Northern Italy, one unnamed region in France and one unnamed region in Spain will be excluded from the list.

On 15th July, the airport will reopen to passenger flights from all countries, providing a boost to the tourism industry, a major component of the Maltese economy.

The Malta Hotels and Tourism Association has said the announcement that the airport will reopen has filled its members with determination to make a relative success of the upcoming summer season.

“It’s going to be a difficult three months but we are certain that, pulling together, we can make what is an extremely difficult situation into one which, managed well, can have some reward,” the lobby group said.