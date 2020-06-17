Malta To Celebrate Reopening Of Borders With ‘Unprecedented’ Firework Show

Malta Tourism Ministry will celebrate the reopening of Malta’s airport to commercial flights on 1st July with a large-scale firework show involving 31 firework factories across the islands.

Entitled “VisitMalta Now”, the event will focus on themes including Maltese traditions, heritage, culture and victory. It will see Malta divided into six districts, with nearby factories showcasing their unique shows in 21 localities.

All local village clubs will be decorating their clubs and flagpoles.

“On the 1st of July, we shall celebrate reaching this goal in the context of our promise that there will be a summer. We started delivering on that promise and our commitment towards this goal takes on a new dimension on the 1st of July”, said Minister Farrugia Portelli.

The 1st of next month will see Malta’s airport reopen to 25 countries or regions that have similar epidemiological situations.