Kiev Us A (Weekend) Break! Air Malta Adds Four More Destinations To Their Travel List

Air Malta has announced the addition of Tunis, Kiev, Tel Aviv, and Moscow to their list of destinations.

Flights to Tunis are expected to start as early as 31st July, and flights to Kiev, Moscow and Tel Aviv are scheduled to restart by the first week of October.

The news follows the restarting of nine other Air Malta routes, with increased travel frequencies to London and Catania. The Airline’s Manchester route will restart on the 1st August, while travel frequency will increase to 10 flights a week for London Heathrow and 9 for Catania Airport.