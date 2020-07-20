Kiev Us A (Weekend) Break! Air Malta Adds Four More Destinations To Their Travel List
Air Malta has announced the addition of Tunis, Kiev, Tel Aviv, and Moscow to their list of destinations.
Flights to Tunis are expected to start as early as 31st July, and flights to Kiev, Moscow and Tel Aviv are scheduled to restart by the first week of October.
The news follows the restarting of nine other Air Malta routes, with increased travel frequencies to London and Catania. The Airline’s Manchester route will restart on the 1st August, while travel frequency will increase to 10 flights a week for London Heathrow and 9 for Catania Airport.
While Air Malta has seen a gradual increase in bookings, the Airline says that it is too early to assess passengers’ expectations and perceptions on travelling post-COVID.
The Airline is advising flyers to remain vigilant and check the relevant Health and Safety protocols of the airline as well as of the country they are travelling to. Customers are further advised to be at the airport two and a half hours before the scheduled time of departure.
Flight prices offered by Air Malta are starting at just €39 for one-way trips. Tickets can be bought online through their website and through all local and foreign travel agents.