Just One Month Before Malta’s Airport Fully Reopens, The Question Remains: Would You Travel?

If you could suddenly be allowed to travel again after months of quarantine and shutdowns, would you? With mere weeks separating Maltese people from that reality, that question has dominated conversations (and heated arguments) nationwide in the last 24 hours.

Yesterday afternoon, the government announced that, following the cautious reopening of Malta’s airport on 1st July to fly passengers to and from some 19 different regions, the island is set to reopen its doors to the remaining destinations as of 15th July.

To some, the announcement didn’t really matter much; they weren’t planning on flying out anyway, and this didn’t really sway them. Others saw it as a grim warning of some incoming wave of infections. Meanwhile, others couldn’t wait to get on the first flight out of here.

In a Lovin Malta poll published yesterday afternoon to which over 5,000 people responded, some 60% of people said they don’t plan on travelling overseas before the end of 2020.

In the comments section, however, the situation looked very balanced, with heated debates and passionate comments arguing in favour of either side.