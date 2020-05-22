Hey Malta, You Can Now Visit Cyprus… Granted You Can Get There

So, there’s a ray of hope for your travel plans this summer as Cyprus has announced its set to lift its travel ban following three months of lockdown.

The island nation will reopen its borders on 9th June in a staggered reopening strategy to and from allow travel to 20 countries including Malta.

In the first phase, in-bound passengers will have to be tested for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arrival and prove they test negative with a certificate.

From 20th June, those arriving from 13 countries listed in Category A, which includes Malta, Germany and Greece, will not need to present a health certificate, as long as they are not infected with COVID-19.

Those listed under Category B like Switzerland will still have to provide the health certificate.

Cyprus closed its airports a day after Malta, and registered 923 cases and 17 deaths so far. The country has stabilised the situation with the help of rigorous testing and has recorded new cases in the single digits in the last weeks.

Those countries who are not included on the list of countries will not be able to fly to Cyprus, unless they are repatriation flights for Cypriot residents.

Would you travel to Cyprus?