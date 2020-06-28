Four Dirt Cheap Flights Under €50 You Need To Take Advantage Of As Soon As Malta’s Airport Reopens

We’re all counting down the days until Malta’s airport reopens and some of us are just about ready to book the first flight out of here. Malta will be reopening its airport to 25 countries on the 1st of July which means we can finally do some travelling. For those of you who have an insatiable thirst for exploring, you’d probably jump on the first flight thrown at you… no matter the destination.

Thankfully, there are some super cheap and affordable flights to some awesome countries that you can take advantage of the moment the airport opens. From Ireland to Austria, here are four super cheap flights that every travel junkie needs to hop on the very first day the airport reopens!

1. Gdańsk, Poland Getting a plane to Gdańsk is going to cost you less than getting a Bolt to Paceville. Ryanair is offering €13 one-way tickets to the Polish city and that’s a steal.

2. Vienna, Austria Vienna’s legacy is shaped by its impressive resume of residents including Mozart, Beethoven and Sigmund Freud. Austria’s capital is a hotspot tourist destination in summer and for just €34 you can be one of them.

3. Dublin, Ireland It might be one of the most expensive places in Europe, but flights to Dublin are currently at an all-time low at just €43 – must be the luck of the Irish!

4. Catania, Sicily Not the most adventurous place to visit from Malta but an escape nonetheless. A quick trip to Catania is all some might need during these pressing times and at €63 it’s totally worth it.