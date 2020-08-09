Despite Everything, This Maltese Couple Has Set Off To Travel The World And Live Their Dream
COVID-19 has disrupted the plans of many a traveler but one young Maltese couple isn’t letting it get in the way of their dreams.
Charlotte Cini and Charlon Muscat have been planning this epic trip for two years now and, rather than putting everything on hold until things settle down, they’ve decided to set off to explore this strange, new world.
“Initially, we were aiming to start our full-time travel adventure at the beginning of October, but since the pandemic started, every month did honestly feel like a whole year!” they wrote on their blog, Charls’ Travel Journal.
“We started working from home, therefore spending most of our time trapped between the same four walls without the ability to interact with others. It’s been tough, and there was no way we were waiting another couple of months.”
Rather than just travel, they intend to work as they go along in return for food and accommodation, a strategy that will ensure their savings last longer.
View this post on Instagram
We found the greek islands vibe right in the heart of the city! – Right below the Parthenon is the neighbourhood of Anafiotika ????????. It’s a maze of very narrow streets perched on a hill – between Plaka and the Acropolis. It was built by people from the Cyclades (Greek islands) who called this district Anafiotika ~ translated to ‘The Little Anafi’. Anafi is a small island that neighbours Santorini. So, in simple words, this was like a love letter from the islanders to their homeland. #athens#travelathens#greece#travelgreece#traveleurope#europe#backpackingtrip#ig_europa#europestyle#incredible_europe#bestcitybreaks#earthlandscape#coupletravel#travelcouple#backpackers#backpacking#maltesetravellers#travel#coupleswhotravel#couplesthattravel#travellingcouple#amazingplaces#creativetravelcouple#globecouples#travelgoals#greecephotography#travelphotography#anafiotika#greekneighborhood#plaka
Charlon’s and Charlotte’s original plan was to fly from Malta to Madrid, hitchhike to Lisbon and walk the Caminho Português, fly to Austria, travel through the Balkans to Greece and head off to South East Asia in December.
However, tragedy hit them right before they were about to depart when one of the grandmothers suddenly passed away. They canceled their Iberian plans, stuck around in Malta for a while longer and then booked the cheapest flight they could find, which was to Athens.
But traveling has become trickier since the pandemic hit, and Charlotte and Charlon got a taste of what that means on their very first day on the road.
After checking in, passing security and lining up for their flight to Athens, they were asked for their QR code – a unique code that Greece gives travellers after they fill out a mandatory passenger locator form.
View this post on Instagram
We don’t like how life has been treating us lately! – We missed our flight to Athens yesterday – not because we were late or anything but the airline required us to fill out an online form more than 24 hours before the flight … without advising us about ANYTHING! We felt devastated at the time! It was the second flight we missed in just a week ???? We tried to calm down and search for new flights – but the next flight to Athens is next Saturday ???? Frustration hits! Somehow, we managed to create one ourselves including 2 different airlines and 3 trains. We’ll be stopping in Milan, change airports and arrive in Athens on Thursday … Once again, we’ll see how that goes ????????♀️ Anyone traveling anytime soon, make sure to check the following link ???? https://www.iatatravelcentre.com/international-travel-document-news/1580226297.htm – It seems to have all the latest requirements for each specific country. Would have been REALLY handy just a few days ago! #covidtravelupdates#backpackingtrip#backpacking#backpackingeurope#europe#europetrip#trip#travel#travelcouple#coupletravel#greece#travelgreece#maltesetravellers#iggram#ig#igtravel #travelbuddy#travelbuddies#adventuretravel#beautifulcouples#creativetravelcouples#amazingplaces#malta#travelmalta#maltaphotography#maltagram#travellersmalta#maltatravellers#backpackers#maltalovers
Unfortunately, the young couple hadn’t known about this new obligation and they were denied boarding, meaning they had now missed two flights before even leaving Malta… not exactly the best start to their trip.
Yet Charlon and Charlotte had been planning this trip for years and weren’t about to give up, so they quickly booked another trip to Athens via Bergamo and Malpensa, which required an overnight stay at Bergamo Airport… not exactly the most comfortable airport to sleep in.
However, they managed to get to Athens in the end and are currently volunteering at a popular hostel before heading up to the island of Skyros next Tuesday to work for a horse sanctuary. They don’t have any set plans for the next destination but it could well be North Macedonia or Albania.
View this post on Instagram
She’ll be coming all over the world with us now! ???? – She was a great woman with a heart of gold who managed to inspire everyone around her ???? We REALLY miss her! But what we’re going to miss most are the regular coffee dates and long talks that we used to have – every little chance we get! We know you’re watching over us nann xxx You’ll always have a very special place in our hearts ❤️ #travel#travelcouple#travelcouples#travelcouplelife#coupletravel#coupleswhotravel#couplesthattravel#travelingcouple#travellingcouple#couplegoals#globecouples#travelgram#travelbuddy#travelbuddies#adventuretravel#beautifulcouples#creativetravelcouples#amazingplaces#malta#travelmalta#maltaphotography#maltagram#travellersmalta#maltatravellers#maltagozo
In terms of COVID-19, they intend to follow the regulations imposed by the places they visit while trusting their own gut when assessing the risks.
“For the time being, we are nowhere near trying to promote travel in the same way most of us were used to before. All the necessary precautions must be taken and we firmly believe that every individual must evaluate the risks imposed, as well as the particular reasons and motivation to travel,” they wrote.
“Personally, we just felt our mindsets were only set on one thing – that to start living the dream of travelling the world full-time.”
Photos: Charls’ Travel Journal
