By Women, For Women… Only: Maltese-American Launches Exclusive Vacation Platform To Address Travel Safety

A new, Texas-based, invite-only vacation rental platform launched a few weeks ago with the aim of addressing women’s safety in travel… and it has much more in common with Malta than a few home listings. Golightly’s story actually started in Malta, when the company’s founder and CEO Victoria O’Connell rented out her first vacation home in Mellieħa. “Malta is really where I feel most at home in the world,” O’Connell told Lovin Malta. “I have an absolutely amazing family there, more than half of my family are Maltese, and they have always been supportive of me.”

Golightly Founder & CEO, Victoria O'Connell

All vacation properties are owned or managed by women, and those renting must be women too, but men can also travel with them. And ever since its launch on January 22nd, Golightly has been a massive hit. The rental platform launched with hundreds of high-quality properties in destinations around the world, including the company’s home city Austin, as well as London, Dubai, Miami, Italy and of course, Malta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golightly (@wegolightly) on Feb 7, 2020 at 11:01am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golightly (@wegolightly) on Jan 20, 2020 at 2:05pm PST

“The love the Maltese people have within makes it an easy place to recharge my batteries and gain strength,” O’Connell said of her ties to the tiny island. ” The exquisite fireworks, the local street food (nothing beats a pastizz!) and jumping into the fresh Mediterranean are all part of my fondest childhood memories.” And there are some stunning Maltese properties on the site already…