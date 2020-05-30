د . إAEDSRر . س

Blue, Yellow… And Now Green: Maltese Beach Named In Forbes’ 10 Safest Post-Lockdown European Destinations

Malta’s wonderful beaches have long been the envy of many European countries. Now, as the world prepares for a post-lockdown life, one of the island’s favourite sandy spots is not only beeing seen as beautiful, but also safe.

In an article detailing “the 10 safest, longest, socially-distancing European beaches to visit post-lockdown”, Forbes magazine has given this summer’s European travellers the best places to visit… and yes, Malta is in there.

Għajn Tuffieħa’s Riviera Bay has been listed as one of the safest post-lockdown beaches to visit in Europe, with Forbes laying down reasons for visiting the island this summer.

 

“There have been up to 55 times fewer cases of coronavirus in Malta than in other European countries, an island country with more hospital beds per resident than Finland, Ireland or the United Kingdom — and the epidemic has been very limited in this Southern European island country,” the article details, assuring potential visitors.

Using European Best Destinations’ latest results for 2020 to compile the list, Forbes also highlights a number of other beaches in Poland, the Madeira Islands, Latvia, Portugal… and Greece, which is featured a couple of times, including the top spot of Europe’s safest beach, Prevenza Monolithi.

Interestingly, while no final national confirmation has yet been given on when Malta’s airports will reopen to tourists, the Forbes article does say that Riviera – presumably along with the rest of the island – will be “reopening to travellers on 1st July”.

