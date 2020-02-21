Air Malta Launches Its Own One-Stop-Shop Holiday Package Platform

Air Malta has re-entered the package holiday market with the launch of Air Malta Holidays.

Air Malta Holidays offers a one-stop-shop combining Air Malta flights, hotels, and airport transfers with the possibility of adding more options in the future.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri launched Air Malta Holidays to local travel agents during an event which was followed by a Q&A session with the airline’s sales team and other company officials.

“After years of absence, this initiative will serve as a springboard for Air Malta to re-enter the package holiday market as well as means for clients to have better hold in personalising their visits whilst lessening procedures that for some may seem stressful when planning a holiday”, said Schembri.

Air Malta Holidays is an attempt by the airline company to adapt to new trends in the tourist market in the hope that it would generate a new stream of revenue’ for the airline.

“Through this new sales and distribution system we are partnering with local travel agents and give them the opportunity to also sell Air Malta’s package,’ said Air Malta’s Chairman Charles Mangion.

“By embarking on a digital transformation process we have integrated and facilitated the travel booking process. This new system will offer a new easy to use shopping experience to local travel agents with which they can extend their portfolio of services offered to their clients,” added Clifford Chetcuti, Air Malta’s Chief Executive.” added Air Malta CEO Clifford Chetcuti.

Local travel agents can now start selling Air Malta holiday packages via their travel agents portal on www.airmaltaholidays.com.

Tag someone who needs a holiday