Air Malta Announces The 22 European Destinations They’re Flying To This Summer

Air Malta will be flying to 22 destinations within Europe for summer 2020.

With the reopening of Malta’s International Airport on Wednesday 1st of July, Air Malta will also begin flying to 12 destinations.

These destinations include Rome, Lyon, Marseille, Catania, Munich, Frankfurt, Berlin, Dusseldorf, Vienna, Zurich, Geneva and Prague.

Air Malta will also operate to another nine decisions on the 15th of July, the same date the airport opens ups to all other destinations across the world.

These destinations include Amsterdam, Brussels, Milan, London Heathrow, Lisbon, Palermo, Paris Charles De Gaulle, Orly and Madrid – a new ‘city’ destination on Air Malta’s list.

Air Malta will also restart its flights to Manchester in August.

