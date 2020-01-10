19 Maltese Trekkers Conquer Mount Kilimanjaro And Raise Over €100,000 For Charity Doing So

After eight days of venturing up the slopes of the highest free-standing mountain on the planet, 19 brave trekkers have made it to the summit of Kilimanjaro and they did it all to finance the building of a new primary school for children in Bonga, Ethiopia.

The Kilimanjaro Challenge Malta faced harsh conditions, insomnia and altitude sickness in an effort to raise money for the building of the new primary school that would benefit 700 children in Ethiopia.

Their original goal was to raise €100,000 for the project but after a successful campaign, the 13th edition of the challenge managed to raise a grand total of €108,000.

Not only was the fundraising campaign a success but earlier today, KCM announced that all 19 members made it to the summit.

This feat is one amongst many for the KMC, who have been organising these types of treks for 13 years now. Since its conception, the organisation has raised just under €1 million for various projects around Kenya and Ethiopia.

Having completed the hardest part of the challenge, the trekkers will now reap the rewards for their hard work and travel to Bonga where they’ll open the school.

Share this post to show your support for the KMC trekkers!