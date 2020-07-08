‘Today Is A Special Day’: Maltese Real Estate Agency Opens First Overseas Outlet

Malta-based real estate agencies QuickLets and Zanzi Homes have opened up two new outlets in Cyprus, making them their first offices outside of Maltese borders.

“Today is a special day,” company CEO and co-founder Steve Mercieca said in a passionate Facebook post. “Besides being my papa’s birthday, it is also the day that QuickLets and Zanzi Homes put up our first international sign at our seafront office in Limassol.”

Having launched in Malta back in 2013, QuickLets and Zanzi Homes have since established 31 different outlets around the island, which now climbs to 33 with their Cyprus outlets.

Whilst acknowledging the hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercieca went on to thank a flurry of people for bringing this project to life.

“Thanks to all our clients, thanks to all our families, and thanks to my wife Zanna Mercieca Cali for putting up with the long hours and stress,” Mercieca concluded. “This moment makes it all worth it.”

What do you make of this?