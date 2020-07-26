د . إAEDSRر . س

This Random Maltese TikTok Just Racked Up 14 Million Views And We Have No Idea Why

Justin Attard, a well-followed Maltese TikToker, has surpassed the 14 million view mark with a single video he uploaded last May – and to be honest, we’re not entirely sure why.

Check it out for yourself.

@lifewithjustin2000He/she sure needs to hear this!! ##fyp ##viral ##goviral ##xyzbca ##siblings ##annoying ##foryoupage ##foryou ##unlockmylikes ##share ##trending ##trend ##tag ##ugh♬ original sound – clueless._.kai

Justin, better known by his TikTok handle lifewithjustin2000, seems to have made quite the name for himself online, with literally every one of his videos amassing thousands upon thousands of views.

Despite his concept’s simplicity, Justin’s viral video has been shared almost 350,000 times and has amassed 2.8 million likes.

It’s not the first time Justin’s gone TikTok viral though.

A number of his videos which share this very same concept have also surpassed the one million mark – so it’s safe to say, he’s got the recipe for success.

