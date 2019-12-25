This Maltese Drag Queen’s Festive Family Photo Needs To Be Hung On Everyone’s Fireplace This Christmas

And, well, we’re just wondering why this shady queen never thought to sign a few prints and stuff them down our stockings.

Chucky Bartolo, aka Tolqueen, aka Malta’s favourite ginger (next to Valentina Rossi) has gifted us all one of the most iconic Christmas photos we’ve ever seen.

We promise we’ve been good little boys and girls this year, Father Chucky.

Yes, that is our own Chucky Bartolo with his partner, posing in pug-themed Christmas jumpers alongside their drag-sisters.

Rumour has it that these four “cousins” love nothing more than stuffing turkeys over the festive season, so if you’ve got a gizzard-less gut to fill we’re sure they’d be more than happy to help. Just make sure it’s been plucked – thoroughly.

As for any of your Naughty Listers, well, we’re sorry Santa left you coal. Why not put it to good use and light a fire in your heart, cold bitches.

From all of us here at Lovin Malta, il-Milied u s-Sena t-Tajba. Tag a festive friend in the comments on Facebook and wish them a fantastic year ahead!