This Maltese Sex Clinic Is Using TikTok As A Platform To Bust Myths And Educate Youth

A group of multidisciplinary professionals is using TikTok to educate Malta’s youths on good sexual health and practices. While many use TikTok for entertainment purposes, Sex Clinic Malta has taken advantage of the creative video platform and its widespread sharing capabilities to help educate youths on sex, even answering uncomfortable questions the public might have in a fun and professional manner.

The TikTok page provides everything from dating tips to informative videos busting myths about contraception, and even genitalia anatomy classes – helping pave the way for a more informative generation of sexually-engaged youths.

By providing an online platform where sexual education is discussed openly, Sex Clinic Malta helps dispel any misinformation people might have, and with some videos racking up more than 65,000 views, you know that the message is getting out there. Most importantly, the TikTok page answers personal questions about sexual health, touching upon subjects that may be overlooked in a traditional education system.