This Is How Holidaying At A Hotel Will Look Like Under Malta’s New COVID-19 Measures

People can start staying in Malta’s hotels from this Friday, but what is that going to look like? Malta is starting to rebuild its tourism industry step by step starting with the reopening of certain establishments. While the airport remains closed and tourism numbers will take long to recover, locals can begin to enjoy the island’s hotels and the amenities it has to offer. Under the new normal, the experience of visiting a hotel is going to feel much different and it’s all outlined in this 73-page document that can be found here. But we’ve broken it down into the most interesting and crucial points you need to know.

1. Will receptionists wear facemasks? Yes, receptionists will have to wear either a facemask or a visor and will stand behind a perspex barrier. The reception will also be equipped with alcohol dispensers and disinfectant wipes which will also be provided for your luggage as you enter. 2. How can I pay for my room? The document indicates that contactless payment methods will be made available to avoid any unnecessary contact. 3. Will I be able to enjoy the spa? No indoor spas or pools are to be operated. 4. What about outdoor pools? You can make use of a hotel’s outdoor pool but you can’t crowd in common areas and you’re only allowed one person per sunbed. Changing rooms will also be disinfected every hour and limited to a maximum of four people at a time.

5. Can I still get room service? Yes, room service is still provided but with disposable condiments and single-use items. Also, instead of signing, a room service bill will be brought straight to your room. 6. What about hotel restaurants? The same protocols apply to hotel restaurants as they do other restaurants including the prohibition of buffets.