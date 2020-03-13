WATCH: Quick, Easy And Malta-Friendly Guide On Making Hand Sanitizer So You Stay COVID-19 Free

Pharmacies have run out of them and hospitals are being robbed for it; you have more of a chance of winning the lottery nowadays than you do finding a bottle of hand sanitizer in Malta.

Apart from the best solution (soap and water), there are some medically-certified alternatives that you can create at home that will ensure your hands remain fresh, clean and COVID-19 free…

And it’s super easy.

Owner of health restaurant Pure Trever Diacono took the time to upload a video on Facebook detailing how you can make home-made hand sanitizer using just surgical spirit, aloe vera and some essential oils (for some added oomph).

In just six quick minutes you can go from being corona-fearing to corona-conquering and the good thing is that all the ingredients used in this video are readily available. In fact, according to some advice from Dr Chris Gauci, you don’t even need to mix surgical spirit with aloe vera, water will do just fine.

The doctor also pointed out that, although aloe vera tastes amazing, you should refrain from drinking this plant-based solution because surgical spirit contains methanol and that can deafen, blind and even kill you…

but it does work great as a disinfectant and that’s all we need.

With just these three simple ingredients, you can keep coronavirus at bay and don’t have to break your bank buying overpriced hand sanitizer from dodgy resellers!

